FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 28
Sections
Featured
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Special Report
Yemen
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
China
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto Manufacturing
December 28, 2017 / 5:39 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A year after delivering an unusual pay cut, Apple Inc gave Chief Executive Tim Cook and other top executives a big boost in compensation for fiscal-year 2017 as the company exceeded annual sales and profit goals. on.wsj.com/2laplsq

- A Chinese car maker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co said it would buy a $3.24 billion stake in Swedish truck-and-bus maker Volvo AB, another sign of the appetite among Chinese companies for global automotive assets. on.wsj.com/2lccaqT

- U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in a call to Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, urged Russia to moderate its stance toward Ukraine, while Lavrov exhorted the U.S. to back away from confrontation with North Korea. on.wsj.com/2la3b9L (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.