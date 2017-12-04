PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 4

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- CVS Health Corp agreed to buy Aetna Inc for about $69 billion in cash and stock in a move to transform the pharmacy company and capture more of what consumers spend on healthcare. on.wsj.com/2kjM9bI

- The FBI agent who was removed from his post last summer for allegedly sending text messages critical of Donald Trump during the presidential campaign led the bureau's investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server and later served as the top agent on its probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. on.wsj.com/2ki1t8J

- U.S. banks have quietly launched a doomsday project they hope will prevent a run on the financial system should one of them suffer a debilitating cyberattack. The effort, which went live earlier this year and is dubbed Sheltered Harbor, currently includes banks and credit unions that have roughly 400 million U.S. accounts. on.wsj.com/2knONgN

- The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond is expected to pick Thomas Barkin, a senior executive at McKinsey & Co, to serve as its next president, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2kj3guh

- The Trump administration will roll out its first national-security strategy in the next few weeks, marking the beginning of what it calls a tough new approach to confront a raft of global security challenges. on.wsj.com/2klps6M