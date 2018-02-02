PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb 2

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission fined Deutsche Bank Securities Inc $70 million as regulators continue to punish attempted manipulation of interest-rate benchmarks. on.wsj.com/2ntU98O

- U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to tell lawmakers as early as Friday that he has approved the release of a classified memo that Republicans allege shows improper surveillance of one of the president's former campaign aides, a White House official said Thursday. on.wsj.com/2nxBf0L

- CBS Corp and Viacom Inc said Thursday that their boards have formed special committees to evaluate a potential merger, a deal that would reunite the two big pieces of the Redstone family's media empire. on.wsj.com/2nwkGlG

- Trump said Thursday that he is willing to walk away from immigration negotiations if Democrats won't agree to his terms, and many involved in the debate said the chances of a deal appear to be fading. on.wsj.com/2nu7QEO

- Pope Francis has decided to accept the legitimacy of seven Catholic bishops appointed by the Chinese government, a concession that the Holy See hopes will lead Beijing to recognize his authority as head of the Catholic Church in China, according to a person familiar with the plan. on.wsj.com/2nuxBVf (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)