PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb 9

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. Congress missed a midnight deadline, failing to fund the government for a second time this year as a two-year bipartisan budget deal encountered delays in the Senate. on.wsj.com/2EeRIkY

- SandRidge Energy Inc said Thursday that Chief Executive James Bennett and Chief Financial Officer Julian Bott will leave the company as part of a shakeup amid investor pressure. on.wsj.com/2EbK2Qi

- Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing Technology Co is teaming up with SoftBank Group Corp to help Japan's taxi industry deploy cars more efficiently, in a move likely to stymie the ambitions of Uber Technologies Inc in the country. on.wsj.com/2Ec0O1z

- Qualcomm Inc rejected Broadcom Ltd sweetened offer of more than $121 billion but opened the door for the first time to talks with its hostile suitor. on.wsj.com/2EfYN4z

- Muddy Waters LLC, one of the world's most renowned short sellers, wrote an anonymous 2015 report that first drew attention to suspicious activity behind an enormous aluminum cache in the Mexican desert—a stockpile that helped spawn federal investigations and highlighted aluminum trade imbalances with China. on.wsj.com/2EfYbfq

- Starboard Value LP is aligning with three former executives of Jarden Corp, which Newell Brands Inc bought less than two years ago in a $15 billion deal, in its campaign to change course at the company, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2EctEPr