PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Jan 11
January 11, 2018 / 5:48 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Jan 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Germany has gone live with one of the most onerous laws aimed at forcing Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and YouTube to police content on their platforms. on.wsj.com/2qRoBhn

- Toyota Motor Corp's announcement of Alabama as the home for a shared factory with Mazda Motor Corp highlights a major shift in U.S. vehicle manufacturing: Foreign auto companies soon will build more cars and trucks in America than the Detroit giants. on.wsj.com/2qTzJKj

- New York City is shelving a $9.6 million incentive package offered to Aetna Inc, while the insurer reassesses whether to move its headquarters to the city. on.wsj.com/2qVNdpa

- U.S. employers are shelling out more money than ever to resolve legal fights over their treatment of workers. Settlements from the 10 biggest class-action suits reached a record $2.72 billion last year, reports Seyfarth Shaw LLP. on.wsj.com/2qW2fvc

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
