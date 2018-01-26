PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 26

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- European Central Bank President Mario Draghi criticized remarks by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that a weak dollar benefits U.S. trade, signaling a fresh economic policy rift between European officials and the Trump administration. on.wsj.com/2ncc6sf

- U.S. President Donald Trump proposed a path to citizenship for 1.8 million undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, if lawmakers agree to create a $25 billion fund to expand barriers along the Mexico border and make other changes to the immigration system. on.wsj.com/2nbVJMo

- Dell Inc is considering a range of strategic alternatives that could transform the maker of PCs and data-storage devices, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2nbZf9u

- The Iranian military has halted the routine harassment by its armed "fast boats" of U.S. naval vessels in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. military said, a turnabout that officials welcomed but were at a loss to explain. on.wsj.com/2nbtnlw

- William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management LP has taken a passive stake in Nike Inc based on a belief in the sneaker giant's long-term growth prospects. on.wsj.com/2nbBH4r

- Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd is buying a piece of Skydance Media, the Hollywood company behind "Terminator." on.wsj.com/2nbpixE

- Wal-Mart Stores Inc is joining with Japan's largest online retailer Rakuten Inc to bolster its efforts to compete with Amazon.com Inc in both Asia and the U.S. on.wsj.com/2ng2nkX (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)