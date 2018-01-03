FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Jan 3
#Regulatory News - Americas
January 3, 2018 / 5:30 AM / 2 days ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- An American national-security panel refused to approve a deal for Chinese billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Financial Services Group to buy MoneyGram International Inc, the companies said, in the latest sign the United States is tightening scrutiny of investment from China at a time of greater tensions between the two countries. on.wsj.com/2CvnadJ

- Founders Fund, the venture-capital firm co-founded by Peter Thiel, has bought large sums of bitcoin that are now worth hundreds of millions of dollars. on.wsj.com/2CuAT4n

- BP PLC said it would take a roughly $1.5 billion accounting charge for its latest quarter related to the U.S. tax overhaul, though it added that a corporate tax cut would be a long-term positive. on.wsj.com/2CucOL3

- Diageo PLC is suspending all of its advertising on Snapchat after the UK advertising watchdog ruled that the alcohol giant didn't take sufficient care to ensure that a campaign from its Captain Morgan rum brand wasn't seen by users under the UK's legal drinking age of 18. on.wsj.com/2CwMf8k

- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc said it will work with hedge fund Elliott Management Corp on filling an open board seat. The move comes as the rare-disease drugmaker has been facing pressure from the activist investor. on.wsj.com/2CvQwZk (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
