PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Jan 8

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Celgene Corp agreed to buy blood-disease biotechnology company Impact Biomedicines for as much as $7 billion. on.wsj.com/2mcQs6E

- Jana Partners LLC and the California State Teachers' Retirement System, or Calstrs, which control about $2 billion of Apple Inc shares, sent a letter to Apple on Saturday urging it to develop new software tools that would help parents control and limit phone use more easily and to study the impact of overuse on mental health. on.wsj.com/2maeGi6

- "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" opened to a soft $28.7 million in China this weekend, less than the prior two installments in the series. on.wsj.com/2mdnKCL