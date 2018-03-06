PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 6

March 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. ordered Qualcomm Inc to delay its annual shareholder meeting by 30 days to give CFIUS time to review Singapore-based rival Broadcom Ltd's proposed $117 billion takeover of the chip maker.on.wsj.com/2H8EX8n

- HCR ManorCare Inc, one of the largest skilled nursing home chains in the U.S., filed for bankruptcy protection as part of a deal in which its landlord, Quality Care Properties Inc, will take control of the company. on.wsj.com/2HbECSp

- U.S. President Donald Trump said he would consider attending the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem later this year, a move likely to affect Palestinians who see the embassy as an obstacle to a peace deal. on.wsj.com/2H9lvIA

- Republican Senator Thad Cochran of Mississippi said he would resign on April 1 due to poor health after more than four decades in Congress, opening a second Senate seat in the conservative state. on.wsj.com/2H8Kyvj

- 3M Co said Chief Executive Inge Thulin will step down from that position in the summer as the company splits its CEO and chairmanship roles. on.wsj.com/2H9QaW6

- The founding family of Nordstrom Inc experienced their second setback in trying to take the company private on Monday, when a special committee of the board rejected their roughly $8 billion buyout offer as too low. on.wsj.com/2H9eAiO (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)