FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
The Trump Effect
Sport
Environment
Science
Reuters Investigates
Commentary
Regulatory News - Americas
March 6, 2018 / 5:55 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. ordered Qualcomm Inc to delay its annual shareholder meeting by 30 days to give CFIUS time to review Singapore-based rival Broadcom Ltd's proposed $117 billion takeover of the chip maker.on.wsj.com/2H8EX8n

- HCR ManorCare Inc, one of the largest skilled nursing home chains in the U.S., filed for bankruptcy protection as part of a deal in which its landlord, Quality Care Properties Inc, will take control of the company. on.wsj.com/2HbECSp

- U.S. President Donald Trump said he would consider attending the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem later this year, a move likely to affect Palestinians who see the embassy as an obstacle to a peace deal. on.wsj.com/2H9lvIA

- Republican Senator Thad Cochran of Mississippi said he would resign on April 1 due to poor health after more than four decades in Congress, opening a second Senate seat in the conservative state. on.wsj.com/2H8Kyvj

- 3M Co said Chief Executive Inge Thulin will step down from that position in the summer as the company splits its CEO and chairmanship roles. on.wsj.com/2H9QaW6

- The founding family of Nordstrom Inc experienced their second setback in trying to take the company private on Monday, when a special committee of the board rejected their roughly $8 billion buyout offer as too low. on.wsj.com/2H9eAiO (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.