PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - March 7

March 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Gary Cohn will resign from the White House after 14 months of serving as U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, days after Trump surprised his senior staff by announcing steel and aluminum tariffs that Cohn had opposed. on.wsj.com/2HdNgzE

- Smith & Wesson's parent company American Outdoor Brands Corp said it was wary of adding "smart-gun" technology to its weapons, as investors push the industry to address safety issues in the wake of recent mass shootings. on.wsj.com/2HcEt11

- Pharmacy chain CVS Health Corp sold $40 billion of bonds Tuesday to help pay for its acquisition of health insurer Aetna Inc months before it needs the money, seeking to get ahead of an expected rise in interest rates and a flood of borrowing across the economy. on.wsj.com/2HabJGo

- Two Republican chairmen in the House are asking the Justice Department to consider the appointment of a second special counsel to investigate matters related to how and why material gathered from a former British spy was used to spy on an associate of U.S. President Donald Trump. on.wsj.com/2H9fuLW

- A buyers' group organized by investor Ron Burkle and publicly led by businesswoman Maria Contreras-Sweet said it called off a deal for Weinstein Co's assets less than a week after saying it would buy them by assuming $225 million of debt. on.wsj.com/2HbTnog