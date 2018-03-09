PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - March 9

March 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber Technologies Inc has reached an agreement to sell most of its Southeast Asia operations to local rival Grab Inc, ending a costly fight for market share in the fast-growing region. on.wsj.com/2IaeMzr

- Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk took to Twitter on Thursday to lobby the president on China's trade stance on auto makers, saying the Middle Kingdom's current rules "make things very difficult." on.wsj.com/2IcXqCb

- Walt Disney Co's shareholders on Thursday voted down a non-binding endorsement of the compensation given to Chairman and Chief Executive Robert Iger following an increase in December. on.wsj.com/2IeyRVx

- Troubled toy chain Toys "R" Us Inc is preparing to liquidate all its U.S. stores and abandon efforts to restructure through the bankruptcy process after a weak holiday season torpedoed plans to reorganize. on.wsj.com/2Ibe8BI

- Cigna Corp's $54 billion deal for Express Scripts Holding Co is the latest sign that healthcare's biggest players believe they can no longer go it alone, and they must branch into other businesses to forge integrated products aimed at curbing costs. on.wsj.com/2IdzwGP (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)