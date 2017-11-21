FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Nov 21
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
November 21, 2017 / 6:05 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Nov 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Starboard Value LP has taken a 10.7 percent stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd, urging the company to improve its margins and stock and explore a potential sale. on.wsj.com/2zZmFnB

- Federal regulators this week are expected to unveil their plans for reversing Obama-era rules that require internet-service providers to treat all web traffic equally, a move that could fundamentally reshape the internet economy and consumers’ online experience. on.wsj.com/2A0sEZF

- The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to fully reinstate its travel restrictions on residents of six Muslim-majority countries, the latest move in a legal battle over entry to the United States that has raged since the Trump administration's first days. on.wsj.com/2A0bvzb

- Nebraska officials approved the Keystone XL pipeline, removing its last major regulatory hurdle, though the future of the long-delayed project remains far from certain. on.wsj.com/2zYN8BP

- The Justice Department sued to block AT&T Inc from taking over Time Warner Inc on Monday, a sweeping challenge to a deal it says would give one company too much control in a rapidly evolving media landscape. on.wsj.com/2zXJ4BZ

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
