PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 8
#Auto Manufacturing
November 8, 2017 / 5:24 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday raised its profit projections for the year ending March 31, saying it could boost sales and rein in costs, but the U.S. market continues to weigh on earnings. on.wsj.com/2Asj9C8

- Investors in Outcome Health on Tuesday sued the Chicago advertising startup and its two founders, claiming fraud and breach of contract some eight months after investing nearly $500 million in the company. on.wsj.com/2AseqQM

- Private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP is planning to sell its majority stake in a Chinese maker of medical devices, according to people familiar with the situation, as it tries to exit an investment made just three years ago. on.wsj.com/2AsfbcA

- The Saudi government is aiming to confiscate cash and other assets worth as much as $800 billion in its broadening crackdown on alleged corruption among the kingdom's elite, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2AsfRPa

- U.S. President Donald Trump opened a door to negotiations with North Korea, shifting his tone while the U.S. Navy prepared for a rare display of strength nearby. Trump urged North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to talk. on.wsj.com/2AttduK

- Chinese e-commerce company JD.com Inc plans to import $2 billion worth of U.S. beef and other food products, a person familiar with the matter said, in one of number of agreements tied to U.S. President Donald Trump's China summit. on.wsj.com/2AqPyJb (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
