PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 17

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. sought to stay on the sidelines as an all-out battle broke out between two of its closest ground partners in the campaign against Islamic State and raised concerns about a broader civil conflict erupting in Iraq. on.wsj.com/2ynghZ5

- The Nordstrom family has suspended efforts to take the department-store chain private after struggling to raise enough financing for the leveraged buyout, in the latest sign of how much investors have soured on the retail industry. on.wsj.com/2yod23D

- U.S. President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, whose relationship has been tense for months, offered a united front to promote their plans to rewrite the tax code as the Senate nears a critical vote. on.wsj.com/2ynDZ7C

- Airbus announced plans to partner with Bombardier in what could be the biggest shake-up of the commercial jetliner business in 30 years, challenging a crippling tariff ruling pushed by Boeing and the U.S. despite sluggish sales of a Canadian-made aircraft. on.wsj.com/2ymQQXt

- Facebook, which is trying to make inroads with younger users, said Monday that it bought TBH, an anonymous polling app that has become an overnight sensation among teens. on.wsj.com/2yod3Vf

- Wells Fargo & Co agreed to compensate customers after recommending complex exchange-traded products linked to stock market volatility, without fully understanding the securities' risks. on.wsj.com/2ymBmTD (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)