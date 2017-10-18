FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 18
#IPOs - Americas
October 18, 2017 / 4:53 AM / in 4 days

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander and Patty Murray finalized the basic contours of a bipartisan deal designed to shore up health-insurance markets while giving states more say in how they implement rules set out by the Affordable Care Act. on.wsj.com/2giRUkD

- U.S. President Donald Trump's new effort to impose a travel ban drew fire Tuesday from a federal judge who blocked implementation of restrictions on people from six Muslim-majority countries, on the eve of the policy taking full effect. on.wsj.com/2gjKk9B

- George Soros, the 87-year-old pioneer of hedge-fund investing, has turned over nearly $18 billion to Open Society Foundations, a move that transforms both the philanthropy he founded and the investment firm supplying its wealth. on.wsj.com/2giVyuF

- U.S.-backed forces said they have captured Islamic State's de facto capital of Raqqa, Syria, wrenching away the terror group's last major urban stronghold. on.wsj.com/2ggvOPy

- Sidewalk Labs, the city-building unit of Google's parent company Alphabet Inc, will partner with the city of Toronto on a high-tech waterfront development, the first major foray of the search-engine giant into creating urban space. on.wsj.com/2ghtjN1

- Saudi Arabia still plans to publicly list a portion of its state oil company in 2018, the kingdom's oil minister said Tuesday, after reports that the effort may be abandoned. on.wsj.com/2ggId6h

- U.S. regulators sued Rio Tinto and two former top executives over claims they misled investors about the value of Mozambique coal assets obtained in an acquisition that caused massive losses for the company. on.wsj.com/2ghizya (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
