PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 24
October 24, 2017 / 6:18 AM / in a day

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon.com Inc's open competition for its second headquarters triggered an extraordinary response, with the tech giant saying 238 cities and regions had bid for the project it expects to cost $5 billion over nearly 20 years. on.wsj.com/2yKARk0

- A murder trial started Monday for a Mexican man named Jose Ines Garcia Zarate who set off a national immigration debate after he shot and killed a woman two years ago on a popular San Francisco pier. on.wsj.com/2yHk1lP

- New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has opened an investigation into the Weinstein Company to determine whether its handling of allegations of sexual misconduct against company co-founder Harvey Weinstein violated state or city laws. on.wsj.com/2yJzu4O

- U.S. President Donald Trump pledged Monday to protect a popular retirement-savings program, promising to leave it untouched in the forthcoming GOP plan to overhaul taxes. on.wsj.com/2yJd6Zr

- Iowa is withdrawing its application for an ambitious program to reshape the Affordable Care Act after federal officials laid out tough conditions for its approval, a decision that signals limits to states' efforts to alter parts of the health law. on.wsj.com/2yKBlGQ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

