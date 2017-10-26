PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Oct 26

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Federal Communications Commission is planning to make sweeping changes to media-ownership rules next month, eliminating or scaling back longstanding limits on local ownership of TV stations and newspapers, its chairman said Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2yNEntS

- Two influential Republican lawmakers plan to unveil legislation as soon as next week that would ratchet up scrutiny of foreign investment, taking aim in particular at Chinese technology deals. on.wsj.com/2yMZYCA

- Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday introduced a connected door-lock and security-camera system to let package carriers, guests and eventually dog walkers in and out of customers' houses, all controlled via an app. on.wsj.com/2yOveRU

- Vistra Energy Corp and Dynegy Inc, two big independent power producers, are in advanced talks to combine. The Texas power companies, which have been in on-and-off talks since at least the spring, could announce a deal as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2yN0fp6

- Weinstein Co's talks with suitor Colony Capital LLC have stumbled and the troubled studio may seek other bidders as soon as next week, people close to the discussions said. on.wsj.com/2yOSqiL

- Still reeling from charges of sexism and sexual harassment by a former software engineer, Uber Technologies Inc now faces a lawsuit from three engineers who allege the ride-hailing firm systematically underpaid women and minorities. on.wsj.com/2yMvVe9

- The chief executive of a data-analytics firm that worked for U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign reached out to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to offer help organizing the Hillary Clinton-related emails the website was releasing, according to a person familiar with the effort. on.wsj.com/2yLpSqh

- Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi insisted he would keep close ties with the United States and Iran even as tensions rise between the two, and warned them both away from competing on Iraq's turf as he reclaims it from the retreating forces of Islamic State and the Kurds. on.wsj.com/2yMIAOo (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)