PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Oct 30

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The first defendants in a criminal investigation of Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign could be taken into custody as soon as Monday, people familiar with the matter said, though the nature and target of the charges couldn't be determined over the weekend. on.wsj.com/2yWFg3o

- Puerto Rico's governor said Sunday he would cancel a $300 million reconstruction contract with a little-known Montana energy firm after the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it had "significant concerns" about the deal. on.wsj.com/2yWcjV4

- Strayer Education Inc is nearing a deal to merge with Capella Education Co, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that would create a for-profit education company valued at nearly $2 billion. on.wsj.com/2yVYc20

- General Electric Co executives didn't notify the company's board until this month about its regular flying of a spare business jet for its CEO, and it didn't tell directors that GE had received an internal complaint about the practice several years ago, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2z3amIw