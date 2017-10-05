FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 5
October 5, 2017 / 5:14 AM / in 14 days

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc issued a software update Wednesday that it said addresses some cellular-connectivity issues that have affected its newest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 3. on.wsj.com/2hOcJZ4

- Verizon Communications Inc said its top media executive, Marni Walden, is leaving in February and her responsibilities will be split among existing executives at the telecom giant. on.wsj.com/2hNapBQ

- Airbnb Inc's marketing chief Jonathan Mildenhall is departing the online home-rental company where he was known for promoting diversity in advertising and guiding the brand through controversies that attended its rapid growth. on.wsj.com/2hOFHs0

- AT&T Inc Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said the telecommunications giant isn't looking to bring a "telephone company culture" to Time Warner Inc and "really screw it up" after it closes its pending $85 billion acquisition of the media company. on.wsj.com/2hQYjI0

- Continued adoption of Monsanto Co's latest soybean, cotton and corn products drove quarterly revenue for the seed giant in what it called a challenging agricultural environment. on.wsj.com/2hNjLxf (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

