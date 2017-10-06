FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 6
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 6, 2017 / 5:02 AM / in 13 days

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Honeywell International Inc is pursuing an acquisition of water-filtration company Evoqua Water Technologies, which is laying the groundwork for an initial public offering. on.wsj.com/2z3empU

- Netflix Inc is raising prices for its streaming-video services in the U.S., betting that subscribers will tolerate higher monthly fees and help fuel the company's big investments in TV and movie programming. on.wsj.com/2z2w5hh

- Facebook Inc cut references to Russia from a public report in April about manipulation of its platform around the presidential election because of concerns among the company's lawyers and members of its policy team, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2z2ygl1

- Boeing Co on Thursday said it plans to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences Corp, a maker of aerial drones and pilotless flying systems in a move the company said could pave the way for fleets of small flying taxis. on.wsj.com/2z2yhp5

- Firearm and ammunition maker Vista Outdoor Inc tapped the former head of recreational-vehicle company Arctic Cat Inc, Christopher Metz, to be its next CEO. on.wsj.com/2z1zRaI (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.