PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 6

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Honeywell International Inc is pursuing an acquisition of water-filtration company Evoqua Water Technologies, which is laying the groundwork for an initial public offering. on.wsj.com/2z3empU

- Netflix Inc is raising prices for its streaming-video services in the U.S., betting that subscribers will tolerate higher monthly fees and help fuel the company's big investments in TV and movie programming. on.wsj.com/2z2w5hh

- Facebook Inc cut references to Russia from a public report in April about manipulation of its platform around the presidential election because of concerns among the company's lawyers and members of its policy team, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2z2ygl1

- Boeing Co on Thursday said it plans to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences Corp, a maker of aerial drones and pilotless flying systems in a move the company said could pave the way for fleets of small flying taxis. on.wsj.com/2z2yhp5

- Firearm and ammunition maker Vista Outdoor Inc tapped the former head of recreational-vehicle company Arctic Cat Inc, Christopher Metz, to be its next CEO. on.wsj.com/2z1zRaI (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)