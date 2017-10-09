FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 9
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 9, 2017 / 4:27 AM / in 10 days

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Over 20 nations have curbed North Korean diplomatic activities, more than a year after the U.S. State Department began a quiet global campaign to pressure Pyongyang. on.wsj.com/2wGy9Kn

- The White House sent Congress an expansive set of principles that would increase immigration enforcement at the border and inside the U.S. and would limit new legal arrival. on.wsj.com/2wI6fhb

- Weinstein Co's board of directors fired co-chairman Harvey Weinstein from the independent movie and television studio on Sunday, citing allegations of sexual misconduct by one of the highest-profile producers in Hollywood. on.wsj.com/2wHTjrL

- German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc agreed to limit the number of refugees allowed to enter the country annually, in an attempt to bridge its differences on migration and form a much-needed united front in upcoming coalition talks. on.wsj.com/2wHoiE6

- Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan has told associates he wanted nothing to do with Chinese conglomerate HNA, the bank's largest shareholder. The iciness has irked Chairman Paul Achleitner, who helped woo HNA. on.wsj.com/2wGt8l9

- The Pentagon has taken over an effort to cut the cost of the F-35 combat jet, after rejecting plans proposed by Lockheed Martin and its partners, as it tries to make a program estimated to cost $400 billion more affordable. on.wsj.com/2wHOsGE

- Walt Disney's Marvel Entertainment dropped a planned joint venture with Northrop Grumman Corp on Saturday after fans of its superheroes attacked the company via social media for its potential ties with the defense contractor. on.wsj.com/2wHa8mo (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

