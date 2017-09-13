PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 13

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc introduced a trio of new iPhones, including the premium iPhone X, which will cost from $999 to $1,149. on.wsj.com/2xXSdbs

- DowDuPont Inc is altering its plan to splinter into three companies, bringing to an end the threat of a fight with as many as four activist investors. on.wsj.com/2xYrSdt

- Britain pledged to contribute troops and to work with the European Union to implement foreign sanctions after Brexit. on.wsj.com/2xYKslH

- U.S. President Donald Trump touted what he described as a plan by Malaysia Airlines Bhd to spend between $10 billion and $20 billion on Boeing Co jets and General Electric Co engines as he opened a White House meeting with Malaysia's prime minister Najib Razak. on.wsj.com/2xYZ4RO

- Salle Yoo, the top lawyer at Uber Technologies Inc, is departing the company as it faces three federal investigations into its operations and welcomes a new chief executive. on.wsj.com/2h0v2dj

- Samuel Shen, a Microsoft veteran of 24 years and the former general manager of its cloud and enterprise business in China, took the job as JD.com Inc's president of cloud unit. on.wsj.com/2h0d6iT

- The Donald Trump administration threatened to impose further sanctions on China if Beijing does not do more to shut down banks and other Chinese firms aiding North Korea. on.wsj.com/2gZPf2N

- The UK government referred Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's $15.5-billion proposal to consolidate ownership of Sky Plc to British antitrust regulators and said it was likely to broaden that review to include Fox's commitment to the country's broadcasting standards. on.wsj.com/2h25Nr4