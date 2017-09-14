FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 14
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
September 14, 2017 / 4:23 AM / a month ago

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A group including Apple Inc and Dell Technologies Inc surged to the front in a race to acquire Toshiba Corp's memory-chip business. Apple and Dell would likely supply debt financing for the Bain Capital's bid. on.wsj.com/2y0Hzkl

- Equifax Inc said hackers exploited a vulnerability with a U.S. website application called Apache Struts in the data breach that affected potentially 143 million Americans. on.wsj.com/2y0bNDJ

- Tenet Healthcare Corp, is exploring strategic options including a possible sale of the hospital company. on.wsj.com/2y0hHVF

- U.S. President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats closed in on a deal to give legal status to undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall. on.wsj.com/2y0cddh

- Halimah Yacob, 63, has been named Singapore's first female president. on.wsj.com/2y0i2Yr

- Jian Yung, a Chinese-born New Zealand lawmaker has acknowledged he once taught English to Chinese spies, an admission that comes as his party faces a closer-than-expected fight in a general election just 10 days away. on.wsj.com/2y0mbf5

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

