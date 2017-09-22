PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Sept 22

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Standard & Poor's became the last of the three major rating agencies to lower its view on China's creditworthiness, a move that came as China has taken forceful measures to tamp down risks and emphasize stability. on.wsj.com/2xzs9qg

- North Korea's foreign minister Ri Yong Ho said the country could detonate a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's speech before the United Nations. on.wsj.com/2xyUk8K

- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co plans to cut its workforce by 10 percent, according to a person familiar with the plans. on.wsj.com/2xyUZqK

- General Motors Co is laying off more than 250 workers from an engine factory in Canada and trimming production at two U.S. facilities, fallout from a strike at a vehicle-assembly plant in Ontario. on.wsj.com/2xz4m9N

- Facebook Inc, under fire for its response to Russian activity on its site before the U.S. presidential election, agreed to hand over detailed information on thousands of Russian-backed ads to congressional investigators and said it would take steps to increase political transparency. on.wsj.com/2xyDbvZ

- On the eve of a closely watched speech on Brexit by UK Prime Minister Theresa May, the European Union's chief negotiator said Britain needs to speedily present concrete proposals on all the main sticking points for the talks to advance. on.wsj.com/2xycmrs (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)