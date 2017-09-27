PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 27

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. Senators criticized the Securities and Exchange Commission's new leader, Jay Clayton, at a hearing on Tuesday for how the agency handled a 2016 breach of its cornerstone system for storing market-moving information. on.wsj.com/2fP9zjY

- Equifax Inc moved to take concrete action over its massive hack ahead of congressional hearings next week, announcing on Tuesday that Chairman and Chief Executive Richard Smith would step aside. on.wsj.com/2xDbnWS

- An investor group including U.S. private-equity firm TPG Capital is looking to sell its controlling stake in one of Indonesia's oldest finance companies, BFI Finance Indonesia , in a deal that could value the company at about $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2xzMvgX

- Republicans are reconsidering their plans to cut individual income tax rates for the highest-earning households to 35 percent, as they gear up to release a blueprint on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the discussions. on.wsj.com/2xymDBW

- Twitter Inc on Tuesday said it would begin testing a new limit of 280 characters, double its current limit, as a concession to users who have been clamoring for changes to the short-messaging service. on.wsj.com/2wSc8w9

- Uber Technologies Inc said it may cease operations in the Canadian province of Quebec in protest of more stringent training rules for drivers there. on.wsj.com/2frqR6q