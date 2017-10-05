INTERVIEW-Previ to decide soon on whether joining Petrobras arbitration

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Previ Caixa de Previdência, Brazil’s largest pension fund, will decide in coming days whether joining minority shareholders of state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA in an arbitration case that seeks compensation for losses related to a corruption scandal, Chief Executive Officer Gueitiro Genso said.

In an interview on Thursday, Genso said that the fund, which oversees retirement money for employees of state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA, will develop an own set of corporate governance metrics to pick potential new investments out ahead. He expects Previ to eliminate a deficit by the end of next year. (Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Marguerita Choy)