FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Commodities
Banks
Autos
Environment
Sport
Lifestyle
#Financials
February 2, 2018 / 6:21 PM / Updated a day ago

Brazil's Previ will again try to list Neoenergia -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian pension fund Caixa de Previdencia dos Funcionarios do Banco do Brasil, known as Previ, is sticking to its plans for an initial public offering of power holding company Neoenergia SA, the fund’s Chief Executive Officer Geitiro Genso said on Friday.

“We will try to list Neoenergia in a better moment,” Genso said.

Neoenergia canceled a planned IPO in December because some of its shareholders did not accept valuations lower than what they were expecting. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; writing by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.