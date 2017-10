NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Institutional Shareholder Services, the influential proxy adviser, said on Friday shareholders in Procter & Gamble Co should vote activist investor Nelson Peltz on to board of the consumer goods giant.

“The addition of one well-qualified nominee, who holds a large economic stake, appears likely to have benefits that outweigh the potential risks,” ISS said. “Support for dissident nominee Peltz is recommended.” (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by David Gregorio)