FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Trian's Peltz says it wins proxy fight against P&G
Sections
Featured
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
The road to Brexit
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
Sport
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 15, 2017 / 10:01 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

CORRECTED-Trian's Peltz says it wins proxy fight against P&G

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show Trian said Peltz had won shareholder vote, not that had been appointed to the board)

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Trian’s Nelson Peltz said on Wednesday he won a proxy fight with Procter & Gamble Co for a seat on the company’s board.

Peltz won by 43,000 votes in a recount, a source told Reuters.

The maker of Tide detergent last month said that Peltz had lost his bid to win a seat on the company’s board by 6.15 million votes, according to a preliminary tally.

Shares of the company were up 3.4 percent at $91.14 after market. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.