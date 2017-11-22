FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
P&G reviewing board seat recount; Trian calls it waste of time
Sections
Featured
EU will see in "next few days" if Brexit talks can enter second phase, says Juncker
The road to Brexit
EU will see in "next few days" if Brexit talks can enter second phase, says Juncker
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
Health
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
Australia rally late to restrict England in Ashes series-opener
Sport
Australia rally late to restrict England in Ashes series-opener
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 22, 2017 / 2:54 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

P&G reviewing board seat recount; Trian calls it waste of time

Sruthi Ramakrishnan

2 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co said on Wednesday it was reviewing a recount of a shareholder vote that showed activist investor Nelson Peltz had narrowly won a seat on the company’s board.

Peltz-led Trian Fund Management said on Wednesday it was disappointed by P&G’s decision to contest the vote.

“This is a review and not a challenge, an important distinction. Our goal is simply to ensure all votes are counted and counted accurately,” P&G spokesman Damon Jones told Reuters in an email.

Peltz claimed victory after a preliminary tally of votes was released last week, but P&G had refused to concede and said it wants to see a certified result before declaring a winner.

“Regardless of how they voted, P&G shareholders should be concerned that P&G has opted to waste further time and shareholder money contesting the official tabulation of the independent Inspector”, Trian said in a statement.

Trian asked P&G to reconsider its decision to review and immediately give Peltz a seat on the company’s board. (Additional reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.