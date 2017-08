SAO PAULO, July 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian drug distributor Profarma Distribuidora de Produtos Farmacêuticos SA has decided against a new offering of shares to raise cash, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

The company said the macroeconomic environment and current political instability would prevent such transaction. Profarma said in a securities filing on June 21 that it was considering a new share offering. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)