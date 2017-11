FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Red Arrow Entertainment Group, part of Germany’s ProSiebenSat 1 Media, has acquired a majority stake in U.S.-based film distribution company Gravitas Ventures, the Munich-based broadcaster said on Wednesday.

Terms were not disclosed in the deal, which comes on the eve of ProSieben’s quarterly results. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Emma Thomasson)