ProSieben tempers TV ad market outlook, confirms guidance

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - German free-to-air broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 tempered its TV advertising market outlook after cutting it in May, but confirmed its full-year revenue and profit targets thanks to its e-commerce ventures and operating cost savings.

The broadcaster of hit shows such as "Germany's Next Top Model" said it still expected German TV ad sales growth of between 1.5 and 2.5 percent for the year, but added: "The lower end of this range is perceived more likely from ProSiebenSat.1’s point of view."

ProSieben has said it expects to grow in line with the market. Its TV ad revenue fell 4 percent in the second quarter.

Second-quarter core profit (adjusted EBITDA) rose 6 percent to 270 million euros ($320 million), ProSieben said on Thursday, beating the average forecast of 264 million euros in a Reuters poll. [

Quarterly revenue rose 9 percent to 962 million euros, in line with the poll average of 957 million euros.

"We continued our profitable growth despite the weaker development of the advertising market in the second quarter," Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling said in a statement. "The investments in our commerce business are paying off."

ProSieben's commerce portfolio, which includes online sex toys shop Amorelie and a partnership with online dating site Parship, drove revenues with growth of 50 percent, accounting for almost a quarter of total sales.

Its eclectic approach to digital acquisitions and disposals has left many investors puzzling over its strategy. Critics say the company lacks a clear leader in its e-commerce portfolio.

ProSieben said it still expects revenues to rise by at least a high single-digit percentage in 2017, while adjusted EBITDA and underlying net profit will be above the 2016 level.