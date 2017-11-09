FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 doesn't rule out European consolidation
Sections
Featured
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
saudi arabia
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
market analysis
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
environment
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 9, 2017 / 8:26 AM / Updated a day ago

Broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 doesn't rule out European consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat 1 Media SE said on Thursday it did not rule out European industry consolidation, adding however that it did not see itself as an acquirer, nor was a merger on the cards at the moment.

The comment was made by CEO Thomas Ebeling on a conference call with journalists after ProSieben lowered its 2017 sales and revenue guidance. The company’s shares fell by 2.5 percent in early Frankfurt trading.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.