Broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 doesn't rule out European consolidation

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat 1 Media SE said on Thursday it did not rule out European industry consolidation, adding however that it did not see itself as an acquirer, nor was a merger on the cards at the moment.

The comment was made by CEO Thomas Ebeling on a conference call with journalists after ProSieben lowered its 2017 sales and revenue guidance. The company’s shares fell by 2.5 percent in early Frankfurt trading.