UPDATE 1-ProSiebenSat 1 cuts full-year profit guidance on TV ad woes

By Douglas Busvine

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 lowered its outlook for revenues and profits for the year on Wednesday and abandoned a forecast for TV advertising revenues in its home market in the fourth quarter.

Munich-based ProSieben had already cut its TV advertising outlook three times this year and, in a regulatory news release issued after market hours, said it would only be able to give an overall statement after December.

The downgrade comes as broadcasters battle changing viewing habits and cuts in marketing outlays by major consumer brands - headwinds expected to drag overall growth in TV ad spending in Europe’s largest economy to its slowest since 2011.

Even as ProSieben repeatedly cut its advertising outlook over recent months, it had held on to its guidance for revenues and core earnings, but on Wednesday lowered both to reflect the adverse climate.

It said group revenues for the year would show a percentage gain in the mid-single digits, down from earlier guidance of a high-single digit increase.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and adjusted net profits would now only exceed last year’s level “slightly” the company said, while they would show a year-on-year decline in the fourth quarter.

ProSieben said revenues gained by 3 percent in the third quarter to 883 million euros ($1.02 billion) while adjusted EBITDA was flat at 202 million euros.

Both were broadly in line with average expectations in a Reuters poll of analysts, following ProSieben’s last outlook cut in late August.

That news sent its shares down more than 14 percent in one day to a four-year low as ProSieben lost market share to stronger rival RTL Group, which reports third quarter results on Thursday.

The darkening outlook overshadowed news earlier on Wednesday that ProSieben’s Red Arrow Entertainment Group had acquired a majority stake in U.S.-based film distributor Gravitas Ventures in a bid to strengthen its content pipeline.

Terms were not disclosed for the deal to buy into Gravitas, which focuses on independently produced films and documentaries for digital, streaming and “over-the-top” internet delivery platforms. ($1 = 0.8628 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)