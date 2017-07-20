Prudential Financial to reorganize U.S. businesses

July 20 (Reuters) - Life insurer Prudential Financial Inc said on Thursday it would reorganize its U.S. businesses, bringing the units down to three from five.

The three businesses will be called individual solutions, workplace solutions and investment management.

The individual solutions unit will include the annuities and individual life insurance businesses, and workplace solutions will include the retirement and group insurance units.

The changes would be effective from the fourth quarter of 2017, the company said. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)