FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Germany
Technology
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Regulatory News - Americas
February 7, 2018 / 9:48 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Prudential Financial's oper profit rises 7.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer by assets, reported a 7.6 percent increase in quarterly operating profit on Wednesday, helped by higher policy fees in its annuities business.

Prudential’s adjusted operating profit was $1.17 billion, or $2.69 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $1.09 billion, or $2.46 per share, in the year-earlier period.

Adjusted operating income from the company’s individual annuities business rose 28 percent to $541 million. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.