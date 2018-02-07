Prudential Financial's oper profit rises 7.6 pct

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer by assets, reported a 7.6 percent increase in quarterly operating profit on Wednesday, helped by higher policy fees in its annuities business.

Prudential’s adjusted operating profit was $1.17 billion, or $2.69 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $1.09 billion, or $2.46 per share, in the year-earlier period.

Adjusted operating income from the company’s individual annuities business rose 28 percent to $541 million. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)