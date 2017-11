Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. life insurer Prudential Financial Inc reported an 11.1 percent rise in quarterly adjusted operating income, bolstered in part by rising investment returns and a gradually improving interest rate environment.

The company’s adjusted operating income rose to $1.32 billion, or $3.01 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.19 billion, or $2.66 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Pallavi Dewan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)