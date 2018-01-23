FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 23, 2018 / 6:34 PM / Updated a day ago

Publicis says was the victim of anonymous destabilisation attempt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Publicis said on Tuesday that an anomymous letter was sent to its auditors and financial analysts with allegations that the French advertising group said were false and meant to destabilise the business.

“Publicis is undergoing a destabilisation attempt following the dissemination to its auditors and some financial analysts of an anonymous letter stating that Publicis Groupe overvalued its organic growth for 2016 and 2017 through an early application of IFRS 15,” the group said in a statement.

Publicis said it had informed the French financial watchdog and was considering all legal options. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Michel Rose; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
