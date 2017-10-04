FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's Public Power Corp, telecoms operator Forthnert, team up to explore synergies
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 4, 2017 / 12:46 PM / in 15 days

Greece's Public Power Corp, telecoms operator Forthnert, team up to explore synergies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Public Power Corp. (PPC), Greece’s dominant energy utility, has teamed up with small telecoms operator Forthnet to explore synergies in their relevant sectors in Greece, PPC said on Wednesday.

The two companies will look to develop combined telecoms and power services, initially aiming at a small number of Greek households, PPC said in a statement.

Under Greece’s latest international bailout, PPC needs to reduce its market share in the retail market from about 87 percent now to below 50 percent by 2019 and sell up to 40 percent of its coal-fired capacity.

Struggling with soaring bad debt owed by austerity-hit Greeks in recent years and in view of the sharp market share losses, PPC is seeking ways to boost its renewable energy activities and expand its services. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.