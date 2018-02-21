FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Banks
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Health
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Banking and Financial News
February 21, 2018 / 9:27 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

U.S. House panel sets Feb 28 hearing on Puerto Rico's power restoration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee plans to hold a hearing next week to discuss efforts to restore Puerto Rico’s electrical infrastructure in the wake of last year’s devastating storms, the panel said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee’s oversight panel chairman, Republican U.S. Representative Gregg Harper, said the Feb. 28 hearing would allow lawmakers “the opportunity to closely examine recent efforts to repair Puerto Rico’s damaged electric grid.”

The subcommittee did not list witnesses for the hearing. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.