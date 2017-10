WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The White House is preparing a $29 billion disaster aid request to send to the U.S. Congress after hurricanes hit Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida, a White House official said on Tuesday.

The request is expected to come on Wednesday. It will combine nearly $13 billion in new relief for hurricane victims with $16 billion for the government-backed flood insurance program, the White House official told Reuters. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)