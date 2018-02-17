FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 17, 2018 / 1:09 PM / a day ago

Indian banks may take more than $3 bln hit from PNB fraud - tax dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Indian banks could take a hit of at least $2.7 billion from loans and corporate guarantees provided to Punjab National Bank in a $1.77 billion fraud case, the tax department said on Saturday.

As of March 2017, banks had extended loans and guarantees worth 176.32 billion rupees ($2.74 billion) to companies tied to billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, the tax department said in a note seen by Reuters.

But the total hit to Indian banks “may well exceed” that amount the department said in its note.

$1 = 64.2400 Indian rupees Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Rafael Nam

