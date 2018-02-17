Indian banks may take more than $3 bln hit from PNB fraud - tax dept

NEW DELHI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Indian banks could take a hit of at least $2.7 billion from loans and corporate guarantees provided to Punjab National Bank in a $1.77 billion fraud case, the tax department said on Saturday.

As of March 2017, banks had extended loans and guarantees worth 176.32 billion rupees ($2.74 billion) to companies tied to billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, the tax department said in a note seen by Reuters.

But the total hit to Indian banks “may well exceed” that amount the department said in its note.