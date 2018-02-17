FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Banking and Financial News
February 17, 2018 / 1:34 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Indian court sends three accused in PNB fraud case to police custody

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - An Indian court on Saturday ordered three people arrested by the federal police on suspicion of involvement in a $1.77 billion fraud at state-run Punjab National Bank to remain under police custody until March 3.

The three were arrested late on Friday, marking the first arrests in a fast-widening probe into the country’s biggest bank scam.

The court in Mumbai ordered they remain under police custody and said the agency must get a fair chance to investigate the case, citing the potential consequences to the country’s economy. (Reporting by Rajendra Jhadav; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.