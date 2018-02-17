Indian court sends three accused in PNB fraud case to police custody

NEW DELHI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - An Indian court on Saturday ordered three people arrested by the federal police on suspicion of involvement in a $1.77 billion fraud at state-run Punjab National Bank to remain under police custody until March 3.

The three were arrested late on Friday, marking the first arrests in a fast-widening probe into the country’s biggest bank scam.

The court in Mumbai ordered they remain under police custody and said the agency must get a fair chance to investigate the case, citing the potential consequences to the country’s economy. (Reporting by Rajendra Jhadav; Editing by Alison Williams)