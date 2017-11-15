FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's PZU Q3 net profit up 8 pct y/y, above forecasts
November 15, 2017 / 6:21 AM / a day ago

Poland's PZU Q3 net profit up 8 pct y/y, above forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest insurer PZU SA said on Wednesday net profit rose 8 percent year-on-year in the third quarter as the consolidation of recently-bought Pekao SA offset the financial cost of violent storms that hit Poland last summer.

Central and eastern Europe’s biggest insurer said its net profit rose to 700 million zlotys ($194.23 million). Analysts had expected a net profit of 668 million zlotys.

Gross written premiums at the state-run company rose to 5.33 billion zlotys from 4.84 billion zlotys a year earlier. Analysts had expected 5.399 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.6040 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

