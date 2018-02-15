FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 10:40 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Australia consumer watchdog reauthorises coordination of Qantas' Asian tie-ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on Friday said it had re-authorised the coordination of three Qantas Airways joint ventures, namely Jetstar Asia, Jetstar Pacific and Jetstar Japan.

”The ACCC considers that continuing this coordination should lead to public benefits, such as better products and services, and more convenient flight times for consumers,” said ACCC Commissioner Roger Featherston.

The competition watchdog, in a separate announcement, proposed to re-authorise an alliance between Qantas and Emirates for a further five years. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)

