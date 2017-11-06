REFILE-Qatar Airways agrees to buy 9.61 pct stake in Cathay Pacific

(Adds dropped word “pct” in headline)

DUBAI/SINGAPORE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Middle Eastern carrier Qatar Airways said on Monday it had agreed to buy a 9.61 percent stake in Cathay Pacific Airways.

Qatar Airways said in a statement it expected to close the transaction later on Monday in Hong Kong.

Earlier, Hong Kong’s Kingboard Chemical Holdings said it had agreed to sell its 9.6 percent Cathay stake to Qatar Airways for HK$5.16 billion ($661 million). (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell and Jamie Freed; Editing by Stephen Coates)