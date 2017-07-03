FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar central bank suspends monthly T-bill auction -source
July 3, 2017 / 6:52 AM / a month ago

Qatar central bank suspends monthly T-bill auction -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, July 3 (Reuters) - Qatar's central bank is suspending its monthly auction of Treasury bills, which would normally occur at this time of month, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Sanctions against Qatar by other Gulf Arab states have pressured liquidity in the Qatari money market; last week the three-month Qatar interbank offered rate rose as high as a multi-year peak of 2.44 percent, from below 2 percent before the diplomatic crisis erupted on June 5.

At its last bills auction a month ago, the central bank sold 690 million riyals ($190 million) of T-bills. (Reporting by Tom Finn; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

