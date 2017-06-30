FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Qatar CDS hit 16-mth high, Saudi highest since Jan -IHS Markit
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2017 / 9:57 AM / a month ago

Qatar CDS hit 16-mth high, Saudi highest since Jan -IHS Markit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Qatari debt rose on Friday to a fresh 16-month high as the diplomatic crisis that has isolated the tiny Gulf state rumbled on.

Qatar five-year credit default swaps (CDS) rose 2 basis points (bps) from Thursday's close to 123 bps, the highest since February 2016, according to data from HIS Markit.

Saudi Arabia five-year CDS also rose 2 bps to 114 bps, the highest since January.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on June 5 and imposed economic sanctions, accusing it of funding terrorism - a claim Qatar rejects. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Karin Strohecker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.