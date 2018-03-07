Qatar central bank sells 900 mln riyals of T-bills

DUBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Qatar’s central bank sold 900 million riyals ($247.25 million) of Treasury bills with maturities of three, six and nine months, it said on Wednesday.

It sold 500 million riyals of three-month bills at a yield of 2.52 percent, 250 million riyals of six-month at 2.63 percent and 150 million riyals of nine-month at 2.9 percent.

In February, the central bank sold 1.15 billion riyals of bills with three-month yields at 2.5 percent, six-month at 2.6 percent and nine-month at 2.8 percent. ($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, writing by Davide Barbuscia)